Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $310.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.