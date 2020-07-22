Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0019

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $85,660.36 and approximately $2,850.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.06 or 0.99825918 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001119 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00164021 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

