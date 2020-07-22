Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. Prologis also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.87.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

