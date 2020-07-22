ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 5.7%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.97, approximately 1,175,749 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 505,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

