Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PIM opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Dividend History for Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit