Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Putnam Master Int. Income alerts:

PIM opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.