QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $91,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,638,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 135,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,949. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

