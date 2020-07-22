Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 18,800 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Best Buy worth $44,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $7.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 309,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,600. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock worth $89,578,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.