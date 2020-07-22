Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 271,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $153,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 177,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

