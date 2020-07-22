Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $159,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.77. 54,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $246.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

