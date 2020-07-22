Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. 54,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,467. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

