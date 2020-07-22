Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Metlife by 578.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 1,265,850 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 177,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.