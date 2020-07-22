Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 340.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $144,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

TMO traded up $6.30 on Wednesday, hitting $409.39. 64,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.41 and a 200-day moving average of $331.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $409.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

