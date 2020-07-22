Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 30,700 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.