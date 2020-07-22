Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 3,700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Danaher worth $131,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Danaher stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. 104,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

