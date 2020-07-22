Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 550,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 20,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,578. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

