Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $27.06 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

