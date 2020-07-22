Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $33.49 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.