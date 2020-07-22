Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $34.32 Million Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $209.52. 26,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $224.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.