Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $37.26 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.28. 34,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

