Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $44.66 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 226,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

