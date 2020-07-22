Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $63 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $358.08. 39,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day moving average of $286.32. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $362.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

