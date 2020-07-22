Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $67.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. 46,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

