Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $94.87 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $94,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

