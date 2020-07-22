Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $115,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,830. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

