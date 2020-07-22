Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 50,300 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.37 and its 200 day moving average is $360.15. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

