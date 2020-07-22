Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,762,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 865,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,828,000 after buying an additional 541,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.54. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.