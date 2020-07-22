Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,703,545 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,703,545 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $61,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,691,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,358,000 after buying an additional 1,052,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 247,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,774. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

