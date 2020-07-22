Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 172,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $62,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,020 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,965 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

