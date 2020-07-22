Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 26,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

