Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $102,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.35. 65,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

