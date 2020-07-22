Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $56,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $122,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

