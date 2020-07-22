Refereum (RFR) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $906,053.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

