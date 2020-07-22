Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 108.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $637.46. 8,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,793. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Insiders have sold a total of 206,582 shares of company stock worth $119,765,789 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

