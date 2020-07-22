ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.30 EPS

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (35.90) (($0.44)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (50.20) (($0.62)) by GBX 14.30 ($0.18), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of RENE stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.45. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.66).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

