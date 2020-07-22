RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.31 and last traded at $274.60, 937,247 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,356,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,337. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

