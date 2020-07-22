Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

