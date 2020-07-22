Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 2.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $62,991,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 384,830 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. 94,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,035. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

