Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 7.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

