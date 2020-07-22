Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Insulet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.20. 1,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,546.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.37.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

