Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,722. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

