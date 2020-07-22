Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.22. 141,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

