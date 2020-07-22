Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

VKI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,457. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

