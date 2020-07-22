Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.08.

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,265. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.70. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$33.39.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

