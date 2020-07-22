Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.08.
TSE:SAP traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,265. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.70. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$33.39.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
