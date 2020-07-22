salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 92,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.00, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,661 shares of company stock valued at $114,837,479. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.