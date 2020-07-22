salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,661 shares of company stock worth $114,837,479. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,970. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

