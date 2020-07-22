Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.85.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 276,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 680.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$13.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$343,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,606,731.20. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,600 shares of company stock worth $6,305,802.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

