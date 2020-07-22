Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on August 12th

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 111.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.4%.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director George Cabell Williams III bought 12,104 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 8,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,080.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,901 shares of company stock worth $512,174. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

