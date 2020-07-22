Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) is Exor Investments UK LLP’s Largest Position

Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 21.1% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned about 0.50% of Schlumberger worth $128,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

SLB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

