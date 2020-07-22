Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 672,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

