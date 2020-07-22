SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 5.7%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $115.25, 3,506,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,028,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,906,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,126 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

