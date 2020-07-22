SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 5.7%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $115.25, 3,506,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,028,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,906,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,126 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit